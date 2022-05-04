Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HP opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.