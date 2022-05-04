Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 240.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter.

HLF opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

