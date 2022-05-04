Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

HLF opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

