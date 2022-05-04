Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE HLF opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

