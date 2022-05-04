Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.