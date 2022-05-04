Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

