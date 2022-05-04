Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.