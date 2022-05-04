Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given New €1,340.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €1,290.00 ($1,357.89) to €1,340.00 ($1,410.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,210.53) to €1,205.00 ($1,268.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,381.05) to €1,324.00 ($1,393.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,368.42) to €1,429.00 ($1,504.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,589.47) to €1,624.00 ($1,709.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,178.14.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.