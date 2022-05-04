Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 21,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,918,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,174,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,386,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

