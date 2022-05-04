Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 21,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.
About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
