Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

