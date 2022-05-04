Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post sales of $387.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.40 million and the lowest is $373.54 million. Hexcel reported sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

