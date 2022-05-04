Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,739. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

