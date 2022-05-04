Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $146.31. 38,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.