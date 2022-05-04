HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,140. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

