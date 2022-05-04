Holcim Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4148 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

HCMLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

