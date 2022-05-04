HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 640 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded HSBC to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 561.92 ($7.02).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.45) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.92. The company has a market capitalization of £104.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

