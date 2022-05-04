Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.91%.

HSON stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The company has a market cap of $93.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hudson Global worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

