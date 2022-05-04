IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

