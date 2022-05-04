Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target Increased to €12.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.26.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

