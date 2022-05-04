Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT Raised to €12.75

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

