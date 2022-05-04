iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

iCAD stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iCAD by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iCAD by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

