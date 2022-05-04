iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. iCAD has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.