Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IEP opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.