ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 37,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 41.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 73,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

