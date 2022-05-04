ICL Group (ICL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,069,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.