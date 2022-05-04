IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $767.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $772.56 million. IDEX posted sales of $685.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.98. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

