IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.90.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$40.05 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.15%.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
