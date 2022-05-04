Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of LON:IKA opened at GBX 112 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Ilika has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of £175.71 million and a PE ratio of -31.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.78.
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
