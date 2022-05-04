Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.42.

NYSE:ITW opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

