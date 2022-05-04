Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.42.
NYSE:ITW opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.
In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
