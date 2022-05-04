Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Immunic has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immunic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immunic by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

