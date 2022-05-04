Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,091 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $64,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $19,053,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $10,295,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

