Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Critical Comparison

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -31.07% -25.29% Wellness Center USA -240.63% N/A -677.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million ($13.10) -0.24 Wellness Center USA $240,000.00 12.96 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wellness Center USA (Get Rating)

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tuscon, Arizona.

