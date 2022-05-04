INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 37,905 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.79 per share, with a total value of $2,721,199.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 727,167 shares in the company, valued at $52,203,318.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $14,184.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.