INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 708,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 37,905 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.79 per share, with a total value of $2,721,199.95.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $14,184.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $735.33 million, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

