Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.3% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.