Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

INGR opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

