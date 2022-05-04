Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INBX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $16,390,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $16,100,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

