Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Innospec by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.