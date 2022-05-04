Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $132.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.09.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
