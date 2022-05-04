Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.47. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

