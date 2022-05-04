Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.48 million, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98. Inogen has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

