Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Inseego has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Inseego by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inseego by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 9.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

