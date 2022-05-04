Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 15,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,036. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $6,654,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

