Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Purchases 29,260 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £163,563.40 ($204,326.55).

POLR stock traded down GBX 6.76 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 553.24 ($6.91). 208,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £554.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 682.90. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($11.88).

