Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells 3,529 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,659.66).
Siobhan Boylan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,477.60).
Shares of BRW stock remained flat at $GBX 515 ($6.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 342,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,135. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 527 ($6.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.41.
About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
