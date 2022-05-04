Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells 3,529 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,659.66).

Siobhan Boylan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,477.60).

Shares of BRW stock remained flat at $GBX 515 ($6.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 342,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,135. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 527 ($6.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.73) to GBX 425 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.21).

About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.