Insider Selling: Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($94,940.66).
Frenkel Topping Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £85.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.47. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.06).
