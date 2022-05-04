Insider Selling: Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($94,940.66).

Frenkel Topping Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £85.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.47. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.06).

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

