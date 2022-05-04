Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

