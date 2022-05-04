Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHC opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £72.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.25.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

