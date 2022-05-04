Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.41 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IHC opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.10 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.85 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £72.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.25.
