Inspirato (ISPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. On average, analysts expect Inspirato to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inspirato alerts:

ISPO stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

ISPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.