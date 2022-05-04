Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE INSP opened at $213.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

